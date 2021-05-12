Smart irrigation controllers can help homeowners water their landscape efficiently

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With temperatures rising it’s more important to water your landscape efficiently.

Christina Montoya with El Paso Water says outdoor watering makes up 30 percent of residential water use in El Paso.

Americans use more than nine billion gallons of water every day on landscape irrigation. Experts estimate that as much as 50 percent of this water is wasted due to inefficient irrigation systems.

Luckily, there are “smart” irrigation controllers available that can significantly reduce overwatering.

The EPA’s WaterSense program has endorsed and labeled many of these irrigation controllers that act like a thermostat for a sprinkler system, telling the system when to turn on and off.

The program uses local weather and landscape conditions to tailor watering schedules to actual conditions on-site, instead of using a standard controller with only a clock and a preset schedule.

Replacing a standard controller with a WaterSense irrigation controller can save an average home over 7 thousand gallons of water annually. If every home in the U.S. with an automatic sprinkler system installed a WaterSense controller, we could save $2.4 billion in water costs and 220 billion gallons of water across the country annually.