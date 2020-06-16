Smart Growth enters the East El Paso scene

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Far East El Paso is set to expand with it’s first Smart Growth shopping center.

Smart Growth is an approach to development that encourages a mix of building types, diverse housing and transportation options, creating development within existing communities and increasing engagement within those communities.

River Oaks Properties, an El Paso’s shopping center developer, announced the shopping center is near completion after more than two years.

The center will be ready for tenants within the next 30 days and shoppers can expect to enjoy the retail space soon after, a news release said.

The Far East location, The Reserve at Rich Beem, is located at the corner of Rich Beem Boulevard and North Zaragoza Road. The shopping center measures to out to 40,000 square-feet and will offer a walkable, mixed-use experience to the growing community.

“Over the last two years, River Oaks Properties has been developing more than 500,000 square feet of high-quality retail space through eight shopping center projects in East El Paso. The Reserve at Rich Beem’s completion is a major step to bringing walkable and vibrant Smart Growth design to this growing part of El Paso,” said River Oaks Properties Executive Chairman Jerry Rubin.

According to a release, the Reserve at Rich Beem will include a diverse variety of tenants, including traditional retail outlets, specialty shops, restaurants and service businesses such as nail and hair salons, dental offices and more.

“This project, along with others which have been completed or are nearing completion will add up to several thousand jobs being created by River Oaks Properties, all with no cost to the taxpayer. River Oaks is proud that we’ve made these projects happen with no city or county tax dollars to subsidize our developments,” said River Oaks Properties President Adam Frank.

