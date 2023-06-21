HORIZON, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon has seen enormous over the past decade. In what was once a small town with no commercial space, housing boomed with several shopping centers, restaurants, and home developments.

Casas de Leon is one of the home developers who have invested in the growth of Horizon City. Senior sales manager Sergio Uribe said the growth is what attracts families to move into the far east town.

”All the major growth on the east side of El Paso and Horizon is happening here. You have great commercial coming up all along Eastlake, all along Horizon Boulevard, great schools for all your students.”

The growth even involves the popular Horizon Golf Course. Since 1962 the golf course has been a major landmark in the city.

Not only does it attract locals, but players from all around the country as the course pays tribute to golf legend Lee Trevino.

“There’s actually a big match that happened here at the Gold Course where he played Raymond Floyd who is another Hall of Famer, and they had a big match where a lot of people came out and watched them, and if anybody knows about this golf course it would be Lee Trevino.” said Luis Delgadillo a Horizon golf professional.

Delgadillo also says the growth can be seen from the course but all throughout the city.

“It’s the new mesa I mean you look at Eastlake now and you have a bunch of new businesses restaurants everything I think there are three or four car washes just on Eastlake alone.”

There seem to be no plans for the growth to stop in Horizon. Casas de Leon already started on a new 28-home development for even more families to soon call Horizon City their home.

“We consider it that it’s going to move towards horizon if you go up on North Canaso towards Eastlake there are some other new developments that are building there’s also some new commercial area that they’re going to develop so that’s why we’re trying to move people on this side and its closer to the schools.”