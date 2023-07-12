CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have lived in the borderland long enough, there is an understanding that authentic Mexican food is a staple. People will all have their own opinion on who serves the best, however, there is one place out in Canutillo that has been making their case for over 40 years.

Little Diner was first opened in 1976 by owners Irene and Rey who wanted to offer their homemade gorditas to the people of Canutillo. The business was then passed on to their daughter in the late eighties where she continued to run it until she sold it to Josue Lopez and his family in 2016.

Even though the business has been handed off, they continue to honor traditional cooking methods that customers have come to know and love.

“So we do it like how they do it way back in the day this big ole machine here that does it for us and then once it grinds the corn we then take it to the Mixmaster where we’re making the masa for our gorditas and also the tamales that we make here completely from scratch,” said General Manager Josue Lopez.

Traditional methods do not stop there, Lopez said they have mastered combining old-school methods with new and modern techniques.

“This is where we make our tortillas now so before they just used to run on the conveyor belt moving them along through here cooking them it’s usually a one-person job but two are able to knock it out much faster,” said Lopez, “so we had just pots and pans a bunch of these stoves that you see over here that’s how we would keep everything hot and warm everything up now the steam table allows us to keep a lot more food hot.”

Looking back on their humble beginnings from a small building off the beaten path to one of the mainstays in Canutillo that have served generations of families, The Little Diner is now looking towards their future.

“We are now looking at shipping our tamales our gordita masa out of state also even to other businesses they can use that you know it’s a little more authentic than what they may be selling at the moment so that’s one of the ways we’re growing,” said Lopez.