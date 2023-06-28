ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – Anthony is a city that unites both Texas and New Mexico. It is also an area where you can find a tight-knit community on either side of the state line.

The area is known for its various farms and one of those, C&J Farms in Anthony Texas has become a staple since 1935. The farm grows crops like pecans, alfalfa, and cotton which are then sold all around the country.

Third-generation owner Chanan Singh took over the farm after studying at UTEP but saw that his dad was in need of help.

“I saw my dad getting older and I said I need to stay and help him and that’s the reason to help my dad out and I just fell in love with it you’re out here you’re your own boss and watch things grow,” said Singh.

The farm nearing its 90-year celebration, it is also able to give back to its community after all these years.

“It provides jobs, that’s probably one of the biggest things, and then we have the pecan house where we shell our own pecans, and we provide that service to other people,” Singh said.

Over in Anthony New Mexico, another landmark continues to bring people together. The Church of St. Anthony was first founded in 1899 and dedicated to San Isidro.

In 1903 the church building was built and dedicated to St. Anthony, which continues to open its doors to anyone who wishes to visit.

“The church has tried to help everyone in the community whether it is Anthony, Canutillo, El Paso. We have people that have grown up here in El Paso and Anthony and moved out of town and still come back to Anthony because this is our safe place,” said church volunteer Melissa Cortez.

The annual St. Anthony bazaar has also become synonymous with the church. It is celebrated every second week of June in honor of the patron saint that offers food, music, and entertainment to everyone who attends.

“We do this bazaar every year in June, to encourage the people to be together, to enjoy together, and to have fun together as a family,” said Father Jesus Mena.

Whether living in New Mexico or in Texas, Anthony has become a place that is welcoming to everyone.