EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that happened early Wednesday south of Lordsburg.

The plane’s pilot and two passengers received minor injuries.

I am so extremely proud of our #Lordsburg Agents who responded to a plane crash overnight in Western New Mexico. Our agents provided aid to victims of the crash and carried them off the mountain to a location where EMTs could take over the care. #SavingLives @cbp @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/f0PA1NlqcC — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 24, 2021

Lordsburg agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection “provided aid to victims of the crash and carried them off the mountain to a location where EMTs could take over the care,” according to CBP El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.