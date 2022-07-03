EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) Crews rushed to a fire at a Northeast El Paso hotel early Saturday evening.

According to EPFD officials, their crews responded to reports of a fire at the 8700 block of Dyer Street at the Beverly Crest Hotel.

Originally reported as an air conditioning fire, crews found a hotel room that had been affected by a small explosion and fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, stopping it before it could spread to other rooms.

EPFD officials say one person was transported with second degree burns and smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion and fire.





