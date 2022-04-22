EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you want to live a healthier lifestyle and “do-nut” want to give up on sweets, you may want to look up Stay Fit Protein Donuts, an online small business that began during the pandemic.

Eight months ago, while the pandemic continued strong, Kevin Montes, a personal trainer and boot camp coach, decided to start an online small business that offers protein-based donuts as an alternative for those who still want to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Kevin Montes is the Owner/ Founder/ Baker of Stay Fit Protein Donuts.

Stay Fit Protein Donuts operate mostly through their Instagram page, but be on the lookout at local supplemental stores as they do pop up at shops. You can find them at Rampage Strength and Endurance, located on 2021 Sun Country Dr., May 13, from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This business came about during the pandemic, during the COVID pandemic, where everybody was locked up. I’m pretty sure there were a lot of chances of entrepreneurships so I decided to jump in. I love donuts myself, as a fitness enthusiast. I can’t have donuts that are fried, so I had to think of a way to get in my sweet tooth in a healthy way. Kevin Montes, Founder, Stay Fit Protein

Montes says he began to look up recipes based off of his favorite dessert, donuts. He wanted to come up with his own recipe for a protein donut. That’s how this entrepreneurial venture began.

Alongside his baking partner, Elvira Vidaurri, they bake in the comfort of their own home. Montes says it takes about 45 minutes to bake and prep a batch of 20 donuts. He also says the macronutrients are less than 100 calories per donut, plus 14 grams of protein and less than two grams of fat.

Our main protein sources come from egg whites. We have Greek yogurt in them, casein protein which is really good for the body for recovery because it absorbs much lower then the regular protein. That’s why I chose to go with casein protein because of the consistency when we bake. It is much better than whey protein. Kevin Montes, Founder/ Owner/ Baker, Stay Fit Protein Donuts

Montes adds that in the baking process, he uses unsweetened apple sauce to keep the donut moist.

“It doesn’t keep it dry, it helps it not to dry, the sugar comes from our cereal, of course we use regular cereals, Montes said.

“Also, some of the ingredients that we use, pretty much the sweetness comes from just the protein, the applesauce, and all that good stuff. The fat comes from coconut flour, so everything that we use is gluten free,” said Montes.

Stay Fit Protein Donuts has a variety of donuts on their menu: Cookies N’ Gainz, Fruity Stone, The Simpson, Strawberry Cheesecake, Choconut with Almonds, Cinnamon Post Crunch; plus, a hidden menu just like the Maza-Pan Flavor.

Stay Fit Protein Donuts does plan to expand their menu with more flavors, as well as expand to serving pastries. The thought about opening up a donut shop in the near future, Montes said, has also come into mind.

