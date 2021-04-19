Slim Chickens restaurant coming to El Paso and Southern New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new restaurant chain is headed for El Paso ready to serve tenders, wings, wraps and chicken with waffles.

Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based restaurant chain, intends on opening 10 restaurants throughout New Mexico and in El Paso. The business has signed a multi-unit agreement with Dennis Ekstrom who plans on opening the first location this year.

“Slim Chickens is the perfect addition to my portfolio. When I was introduced to the Slim Chickens brand, I was immediately sold on the concept – this brand is something special to be a part of,” Ekstrom said. “The current momentum behind Slim Chickens made now the perfect time to franchise.”

Ekstrom is also a multi-unit owner of 10 Del Taco restaurants and has 30 years of experience.

“Dennis is exactly the kind of franchisee we’re seeking to expand the brand into new markets,” Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens said. “His professional background in the restaurant and franchise industry is exactly what we look for as we sign franchisees across the country.”

The business has 125 locations open across the United States, United Kingdom and Kuwait.

A news release says the restaurant’s fans are known as “Slimthusiasts.” Each meal provides customers an opportunity to try 17 house-made dipping sauces along with chicken orders.