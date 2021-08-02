SLIDESHOW: Viewers share 1st-day school photos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday marked the first day of in-person learning for thousands of Borderland students since the 2019-2020 school year was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students across the city donned their best first-day gear and headed back to school in style. We asked viewers to share photos of their kids’ first day back for the 2021-2022 school year. We wish all students a great school year!
Want to submit your photos? Send an email to pgarcia@ktsm.com.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.