SLIDESHOW: Viewers share 1st-day school photos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday marked the first day of in-person learning for thousands of Borderland students since the 2019-2020 school year was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students across the city donned their best first-day gear and headed back to school in style. We asked viewers to share photos of their kids’ first day back for the 2021-2022 school year. We wish all students a great school year!

Photo by Adriana Alvidrez de Leon.

All 3 in uniforms. They came back so happy. Photo by Chairez Ray Lizeth.

Photo by Cleo Little.

Photo by Danielle Rodriguez.

Photo by Desiraee Jaquez.

Senior Year — Class of 2022. Photo by Grace Samuel.

First day of pre-k. Photo by Jamie Marie.

Photo by Janine Carreon.

Photo by Julia Mendoza.

Photo by Kimberly Jennifer Najera.

Photo by Laura Mejia.

Photo by Letty Melendez.

First day of sophomore year. Class of 2024. Photo by Letty Moreno Alvarez.

Photo by Liliana Rivera.

“Mommy, you’re embarrassing me” face. Photo by Margie Aleman.

First day of senior year. Photo by Marissa Williams.

Photo by Mireya Neria.



















































