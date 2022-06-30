EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Six area nonprofits will be part of a Gator Tank pitch competition.

The six selected are: The Arc El Paso, Books are Gems, Borderland Rainbow Center, Harmonious Home, Insights Science Center El Paso and Justice for Our Neighbors were selected

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation in partnership with Microsoft introduces the inaugural Gator Tank — a social impact competition in a fast-pitch style to help local nonprofit organizations exercise their skills and gain the resources needed to support their missions.

Gator Tank provides small and medium-sized nonprofit organizations the opportunity to train, build capital, and expand their missions and programs that support our most vulnerable communities. This unique fundraising model will bring together nonprofit organizations, mentors, and funders to think creatively and strategically in the hopes of not only winning monetary prizes but to expand their impact within our shared communities.

Gator Tank is a program created to aid local nonprofit organizations grow through trainings and provides opportunities to build capital from local investors that help expand their nonprofit organizations.

Gator Tank takes place July 13, 2022 – October 13 with training and support providing by various mentors on topics ranging from The Art of Pitching, Defining Your Fundraising Cycle and What Funders are Looking For.

The six nonprofits will then submit their final pitch presentation and plan before making their in-person pitch on October 13th for the chance to win monetary prizes.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.