Sites and Info: Early voting underway for November 2 Election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With less than a month to go before the November Election, the El Paso County Elections Department has all the info and locations for voters to make their voice heard.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Monday, October 18, 2021

First day of Early Voting by personal appearance. (17th day before Election Day falls on a Saturday, first day moves to next business day).

Friday, October 22, 2021

Last day to apply for Ballot by Mail. (Received, not postmarked).

Friday, October 29, 2021

Last day of Early Voting by personal appearance.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Last day to receive Ballot by Mail.

Election Day at 7:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, or Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (next business day after Election Day) at 5:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7:00 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply).

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | Election Day.

EARLY VOTING INFO

Monday, October 18, 2021 – Friday, October 29, 2021

Did you know that you can vote at ANY Early Voting Location? Skip the lines and cast your vote before Election Day.

All Early Voting Locations

10350 Pasadena Cir. 79924

Main HallToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

6101 Gateway Blvd W. 79925

Next to Kohl’sToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

5509 Will Ruth Ave. 79924

Vita RoomToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

7965 Artcraft Rd. 79932

Culinary RoomToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

341 N. Moon Rd. 79927

Community CenterToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

13100 Alameda Ave. 79836

LibraryToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

10700 Montana Ave. 79936

Community RoomToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

551 Redd Rd. 79912

AuditoriumToday’s Hours: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: 20 – 30 MinutesHours and Map

13000 Emerald Pass Ave. 79928

Theatre LobbyToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

4100 E. Paisano Dr. 79905

VIP RoomToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

500 E. San Antonio Ave. 79901

Third Floor, Back LobbyToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

2350 George Dieter Dr. 79936

Community RoomToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

435 E. Vinton Rd. 79821

Community RoomToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

15371 Kentwood Ave. 79928

Computer RoomToday’s Hours: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

9050 Viscount Blvd. 79925

Foyer, Building AToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

12480 Pebble Hills Blvd. 79938

Meeting RoomToday’s Hours: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

6314 Delta Dr. 79905

AtriumToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

3001 Parkwood St. 79925

Multipurpose RoomToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

4101 Rich Beem Blvd. 79938

Community RoomToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

3134 Jefferson Ave. 79930

LobbyToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

11620 Vista Del Sol Dr. 79936

LobbyToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

8501 Diana Dr. 79904

Multipurpose RoomToday’s Hours: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

8831 Railroad Dr. 79904

Conference RoomToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

563 N. Carolina Dr. 79915

Classroom AToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

13969 Veny Webb St. 79928

Main RoomToday’s Hours: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

9311 Alameda Ave. 79907

Computer ClassroomToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

14400 Pebble Hills Blvd. 79938

Auditorium FoyerToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

1331 N Fabens St. 79838

LibraryToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

1415 San Antonio St. 79849

Meeting RoomToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

600 S. Ochoa St. 79901

LobbyToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

750 Sunland Park Dr. 79912

Lower Level, Across from Starr Western WearToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

601 W. Schuster Ave. 79968

Room 131Today’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

4430 Maxwell Ave. 79904

Classroom 2Today’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

19210 Cobb Ave. 79853

LibraryToday’s Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map

313 Bartlett Dr. 79912

Program Offices RoomToday’s Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMCurrent Wait Time: Less Than 10 MinutesHours and Map