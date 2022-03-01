El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) earned the top school public relations award in the state at the Texas School Public Relations Association Star (TSPRA) Awards Celebration for its outstanding work in delivering comprehensive communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SISD Public Relations team received the 2021 Platinum Award from TSPRA at the 2022 annual conference on Feb. 23, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas.
The Platinum Award is the highest award for excellence in a total PR program. Only one platinum award is given to a school public relations department in the state of Texas.
This marks the second time that the SISD PR team has earned this award. The team was the first public relations department in the El Paso region to win a TSPRA Platinum Award in 2019.
In addition, the SISD PR team won 16 Gold Star awards, two Best of Category awards, and two Crystal Commendation Certificate of Merit awards for excellence in writing, communication, photography, videography, annual report, posters, and a special event. The award-winning work was conducted during the 2020-2021 school year.
The district won its Best of Category awards for a promotional video called “Keep SISD Safe – A Message from Your School Mascots” and for its published news release “SISD educator named Region 19 Elementary Teacher of the Year.” The Crystal Commendation Certificate of Merits were for a video portfolio and for the promotion and coverage of the SISD 2020 graduations.
TSPRA’s annual Star Awards recognizes the outstanding education communications and projects of school public relations professionals. More than 1,000 entries from school PR teams across the state were evaluated in the awards program. The SISD PR team won the following 2021 TSPRA Star Awards.
Platinum Award
Socorro ISD COVID-19 Communication Campaign
Gold Star
Annual Report
Socorro ISD 2019-20 Annual Report
Photo
Socorro ISD Teacher of the Year Classroom, Academic/Classroom subjects
Socorro ISD Americas High School Athletic Trainer Program, Sports Subjects
Socorro ISD Montwood High School Synergi4 program, Other Subjects
Poster
SISD Athletic/Fine Arts Posters
SISD Academic Technology Showcase poster
Socorro ISD Keep SISD Safe Mascot Posters
Published News or Feature
SISD launches Parent Education and Support Call Center
Published News Release
The Great Khalid Foundation to give backpacks to 6th graders at Puentes Middle School
Special Event – Campaigns & Events
2021 Socorro ISD State of the District
Specialty Novelty Writing
Socorro ISD Western Day
Video
2021 Socorro ISD State of The District Address, News/Information
Spotlight – Bond 2017 Eastlake Combo School, Marketing
2021 Team SISD Teacher of the Year Virtual Announcement, Live Event Non-Sports
Gold Star & Best of Category
Video
Keep SISD Safe – A Message from Your School Mascots, Promotional
Published News Release
SISD educator named Region 19 Elementary Teacher of the Year
Crystal Commendation Certificate of Merit
Socorro ISD Video Portfolio
Team SISD 2020 Graduation, District/Assoc. Special Event/Celebration
