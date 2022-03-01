El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) earned the top school public relations award in the state at the Texas School Public Relations Association Star (TSPRA) Awards Celebration for its outstanding work in delivering comprehensive communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SISD Public Relations team received the 2021 Platinum Award from TSPRA at the 2022 annual conference on Feb. 23, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas.

The Platinum Award is the highest award for excellence in a total PR program. Only one platinum award is given to a school public relations department in the state of Texas.

This marks the second time that the SISD PR team has earned this award. The team was the first public relations department in the El Paso region to win a TSPRA Platinum Award in 2019.

In addition, the SISD PR team won 16 Gold Star awards, two Best of Category awards, and two Crystal Commendation Certificate of Merit awards for excellence in writing, communication, photography, videography, annual report, posters, and a special event. The award-winning work was conducted during the 2020-2021 school year.

The district won its Best of Category awards for a promotional video called “Keep SISD Safe – A Message from Your School Mascots” and for its published news release “SISD educator named Region 19 Elementary Teacher of the Year.” The Crystal Commendation Certificate of Merits were for a video portfolio and for the promotion and coverage of the SISD 2020 graduations.

TSPRA’s annual Star Awards recognizes the outstanding education communications and projects of school public relations professionals. More than 1,000 entries from school PR teams across the state were evaluated in the awards program. The SISD PR team won the following 2021 TSPRA Star Awards.

Platinum Award

Socorro ISD COVID-19 Communication Campaign

Gold Star

Annual Report

Socorro ISD 2019-20 Annual Report

Photo

Socorro ISD Teacher of the Year Classroom, Academic/Classroom subjects

Socorro ISD Americas High School Athletic Trainer Program, Sports Subjects

Socorro ISD Montwood High School Synergi4 program, Other Subjects

Poster

SISD Athletic/Fine Arts Posters

SISD Academic Technology Showcase poster

Socorro ISD Keep SISD Safe Mascot Posters

Published News or Feature

SISD launches Parent Education and Support Call Center

Published News Release

The Great Khalid Foundation to give backpacks to 6th graders at Puentes Middle School

Special Event – Campaigns & Events

2021 Socorro ISD State of the District

Specialty Novelty Writing

Socorro ISD Western Day

Video

2021 Socorro ISD State of The District Address, News/Information

Spotlight – Bond 2017 Eastlake Combo School, Marketing

2021 Team SISD Teacher of the Year Virtual Announcement, Live Event Non-Sports

Gold Star & Best of Category

Video

Keep SISD Safe – A Message from Your School Mascots, Promotional

Published News Release

SISD educator named Region 19 Elementary Teacher of the Year

Crystal Commendation Certificate of Merit

Socorro ISD Video Portfolio

Team SISD 2020 Graduation, District/Assoc. Special Event/Celebration

