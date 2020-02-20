1  of  2
Breaking News
SISD to host 5th annual Battle of the Bluebonnets literary competition

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Texas Bluebonnet Award Facebook page.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) will have its fifth annual Battle of the Bluebonnets reading competition, a trivia-style contest with rounds of questions based on the Texas Bluebonnet Award-nominated books.

The contest is the first of its kind in the El Paso area and encourages children to read more, explore a variety of current books and identify their favorites.

The event will take place at the SISD District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr., on Friday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The student teams include five children from third, fourth and fifth grades. Each member must have read books from the Texas Bluebonnet Award reading list to be prepared to answer the competition questions, said a news release.

Each campus librarian is the coach of their school’s Bluebonnet Team. SISD Chief Academic Officer Lucia Borrego will be the emcee for this year’s Battle of the Bluebonnets.

The first-place team will receive a traveling trophy and banner to be displayed in their school library until next year’s competition.

Medals also will be awarded to second and third place and certificates will be given to every participating student.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

