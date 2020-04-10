SISD to begin online registration for current students next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) will begin online registration for current students for the 2020-2021 school year starting next week, officials said in a press release.

The online registration process will begin on Monday, April 13.

SISD said the online registration process will allow parents to verify student data, update contact information, complete yearly required registration forms, and acknowledge/review critical district information and policies.

Parents can find the link to the online registration by clicking here.

SISD also said that the 2020-2021 school year pre-registration process is still continuing for Pre-K and new kinder students. Parents can go to www.sisd.net/prek, click on the button that says “Click Here” to register your student and complete the form. Parents will be notified via email beginning the week of April 20 on how to proceed with completing the registration process online for their child(ren), SISD officials said.

In addition, an online pre-registration process for students new to SISD for the 2020-2021 school year will be available on May 4, 2020. Parents can enroll their child(ren) and will be provided a Student 360 account to complete the online registration process and upload required registration documents.

In order to have access to online registration, parents will need to have:

-A valid and current email address

-Student 360 Account

Once registered, Student 360 credentials to access the system will be provided via email.

Parents who have questions can e-mail onlinereg@sisd.net.

