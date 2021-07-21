SISD teams up with City of El Paso to vaccinate individuals 12 and up before start of school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Socorro Independent School District, in partnership with the City of El Paso, is providing COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals 12 years and older on July 22 and 23 at three SISD schools.
The vaccination hubs will be open to any students (12 and older), employees, and community members who wish to receive the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccines are free.
The first day of school for SISD and other area school districts is August 2.
The schedule for the vaccination hubs is listed below:
July 22
2 to 5 p.m. at Eastlake High School, 13000 Emerald Pass
12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at William D. Slider Middle School, 11700 School Lane
July 23
2 to 5 p.m. at Hurshel Antwine Middle School, 3830 Rich Beem
Registration for the vaccines will be onsite.