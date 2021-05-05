BREAKING: SISD superintendent resigning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District superintendent Jose Espinoza is resigning from his position.

SISD school board trustees began discussing Espinoza’s contract on Wednesday afternoon during a work session. They immediately retreated into closed door discussions when they began today’s meeting.

Espinoza seemed emotional as district personnel were visibly crying when they heard the news.

The motion was read during the meeting where school board president Cynthia Najera was authorized to complete a separation agreement between Espinoza and the district.

The discussion has prompted some criticism from newly elected SISD candidates who say they should be a part of Wednesday’s discussions.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as Texas Education Agency begins an investigation into SISD, which district officials say is over an audit conducted two years ago. District officials say they turned over the results from the audit to the TEA and are cooperating in the investigation.

This story will be updated.

