EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seven schools in the Socorro Independent School District received the prestigious designation of the 2023-24 Purple Star Campus Designation from the Texas Education Agency for their exceptional commitment to supporting and meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Last year, the district had 39 schools designated Purple Star Campuses, bringing the total of Purple Star Campuses in Socorro ISD to 46.

Socorro ISD proudly serves 6,568 military-connected students. The district provides various resources and services specifically designed to assist students connected to the military, including having a military liaison at each of the district’s 51 campuses who serves as a point of contact for military-connected families.

“This award demonstrates that our schools have met the criteria for the Purple Star Designation as established by the Texas Education Agency, and it validates our strong commitment to providing high-quality services and support to our military-connected community,” said SISD Director of Administrative Services Carmen Olivas-Graham.

To receive the Purple Star Campus Designation, schools must designate a campus-based military liaison, create and maintain an easily accessible webpage that includes information for military-connected students and their families, institute a campus transition program for military-connected students, and support a military family assistance initiative. All Texas public schools are eligible to receive a Purple Star Campus Designation, regardless of their military-connected student population size. Applications for the designation are accepted annually.

2023-24 Socorro ISD TEA Purple Star Campus Designations

Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School

Col. Ben Narbuth Elementary School

Desert Wind Elementary School

–more–

Eastlake High School

Horizon Heights Elementary School

Jane A. Hambric School

Loma Verde Elementary School

2022-23 Socorro ISD TEA Purple Star Campus Designations

Americas High School

Benito Martinez Elementary School

Bill Sybert School

Cactus Trails Elementary School

Campestre Elementary School

Chester E. Jordan Elementary School

Col. John O. Ensor Middle School

Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School

El Dorado High School

Elfida Chavez Elementary School

Ernesto Serna School

Escontrias Early Childhood Center

Escontrias Elementary School

H.D. Hilley Elementary School

Helen Ball Elementary School

Hurshel Antwine Middle School

James P. Butler Elementary School

John Drugan School

Lujan-Chavez Elementary School

Mission Early College High School

Mission Ridge Elementary School

Montwood High School

Montwood Middle School

Myrtle Cooper Elementary School

O’Shea Keleher Elementary School

Paso Del Norte Elementary School

Pebble Hills High School

Purple Heart Elementary School

Salvador Sanchez Middle School

Sgt. Jose F Carrasco Elementary School

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School

Sierra Vista Elementary School

Socorro High School

Socorro Middle School

Spec. Rafael Hernando Middle School

SSG. Manuel R Puentes Middle School

Sun Ridge Middle School

Vista Del Sol Elementary School

William D. Slider Middle School