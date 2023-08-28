EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seven schools in the Socorro Independent School District received the prestigious designation of the 2023-24 Purple Star Campus Designation from the Texas Education Agency for their exceptional commitment to supporting and meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Last year, the district had 39 schools designated Purple Star Campuses, bringing the total of Purple Star Campuses in Socorro ISD to 46.

Socorro ISD proudly serves 6,568 military-connected students. The district provides various resources and services specifically designed to assist students connected to the military, including having a military liaison at each of the district’s 51 campuses who serves as a point of contact for military-connected families.

“This award demonstrates that our schools have met the criteria for the Purple Star Designation as established by the Texas Education Agency, and it validates our strong commitment to providing high-quality services and support to our military-connected community,” said SISD Director of Administrative Services Carmen Olivas-Graham.

To receive the Purple Star Campus Designation, schools must designate a campus-based military liaison, create and maintain an easily accessible webpage that includes information for military-connected students and their families, institute a campus transition program for military-connected students, and support a military family assistance initiative. All Texas public schools are eligible to receive a Purple Star Campus Designation, regardless of their military-connected student population size. Applications for the designation are accepted annually.

2023-24 Socorro ISD TEA Purple Star Campus Designations

Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School

Col. Ben Narbuth Elementary School

Desert Wind Elementary School

Eastlake High School

Horizon Heights Elementary School

Jane A. Hambric School

Loma Verde Elementary School

2022-23 Socorro ISD TEA Purple Star Campus Designations

Americas High School    

Benito Martinez Elementary School    

Bill Sybert School    

Cactus Trails Elementary School    

Campestre Elementary School    

Chester E. Jordan Elementary School    

Col. John O. Ensor Middle School    

Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School    

El Dorado High School    

Elfida Chavez Elementary School    

Ernesto Serna School    

Escontrias Early Childhood Center

Escontrias Elementary School    

H.D. Hilley Elementary School    

Helen Ball Elementary School    

Hurshel Antwine Middle School    

James P. Butler Elementary School    

John Drugan School    

Lujan-Chavez Elementary School    

Mission Early College High School    

Mission Ridge Elementary School    

Montwood High School    

Montwood Middle School    

Myrtle Cooper Elementary School    

O’Shea Keleher Elementary School    

Paso Del Norte Elementary School    

Pebble Hills High School    

Purple Heart Elementary School    

Salvador Sanchez Middle School    

Sgt. Jose F Carrasco Elementary School    

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School    

Sierra Vista Elementary School    

Socorro High School    

Socorro Middle School    

Spec. Rafael Hernando Middle School    

SSG. Manuel R Puentes Middle School

Sun Ridge Middle School    

Vista Del Sol Elementary School    

William D. Slider Middle School    