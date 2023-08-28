EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seven schools in the Socorro Independent School District received the prestigious designation of the 2023-24 Purple Star Campus Designation from the Texas Education Agency for their exceptional commitment to supporting and meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. Last year, the district had 39 schools designated Purple Star Campuses, bringing the total of Purple Star Campuses in Socorro ISD to 46.
Socorro ISD proudly serves 6,568 military-connected students. The district provides various resources and services specifically designed to assist students connected to the military, including having a military liaison at each of the district’s 51 campuses who serves as a point of contact for military-connected families.
“This award demonstrates that our schools have met the criteria for the Purple Star Designation as established by the Texas Education Agency, and it validates our strong commitment to providing high-quality services and support to our military-connected community,” said SISD Director of Administrative Services Carmen Olivas-Graham.
To receive the Purple Star Campus Designation, schools must designate a campus-based military liaison, create and maintain an easily accessible webpage that includes information for military-connected students and their families, institute a campus transition program for military-connected students, and support a military family assistance initiative. All Texas public schools are eligible to receive a Purple Star Campus Designation, regardless of their military-connected student population size. Applications for the designation are accepted annually.
2023-24 Socorro ISD TEA Purple Star Campus Designations
Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School
Col. Ben Narbuth Elementary School
Desert Wind Elementary School
–more–
Eastlake High School
Horizon Heights Elementary School
Jane A. Hambric School
Loma Verde Elementary School
2022-23 Socorro ISD TEA Purple Star Campus Designations
Americas High School
Benito Martinez Elementary School
Bill Sybert School
Cactus Trails Elementary School
Campestre Elementary School
Chester E. Jordan Elementary School
Col. John O. Ensor Middle School
Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School
El Dorado High School
Elfida Chavez Elementary School
Ernesto Serna School
Escontrias Early Childhood Center
Escontrias Elementary School
H.D. Hilley Elementary School
Helen Ball Elementary School
Hurshel Antwine Middle School
James P. Butler Elementary School
John Drugan School
Lujan-Chavez Elementary School
Mission Early College High School
Mission Ridge Elementary School
Montwood High School
Montwood Middle School
Myrtle Cooper Elementary School
O’Shea Keleher Elementary School
Paso Del Norte Elementary School
Pebble Hills High School
Purple Heart Elementary School
Salvador Sanchez Middle School
Sgt. Jose F Carrasco Elementary School
Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School
Sierra Vista Elementary School
Socorro High School
Socorro Middle School
Spec. Rafael Hernando Middle School
SSG. Manuel R Puentes Middle School
Sun Ridge Middle School
Vista Del Sol Elementary School
William D. Slider Middle School