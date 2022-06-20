EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Parents in the Socorro Independent School District can access their child’s State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) report card on the Texas Assessment Family Portal beginning June 24.
The Texas Assessment Family Portal allows parents to view their child’s STAAR/EOC performance and learn how to provide their child additional educational support at home.
To view the STAAR report card, parents can visit the Texas Assessment Data Portal at TexasAssessment.gov. Parents will need to log in with their child’s unique student access code and date of birth. Parents can look up the access code on the same site with their child’s first name and Social Security Number (or S-Number).
On June 16, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the spring’s 2022 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®) results for end-of-course (EOC) assessments. The results include assessments in Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology, and U.S History.
Scores for students in grades 8-12 who took an End of Course Exam (EOC) were available as of June 16 on the website’s family portal.
