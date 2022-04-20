EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Socorro ISD is seeking security guards, bus drivers, bus monitors, police officers, maintenance and operations, technology, and child nutrition services positions (no clerical).

The job fair will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022.

Candidates should apply online at www.sisd.net under the jobs link for any jobs they are interested in. During the job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to interview for positions and possibly receive a job offer.

Candidates should bring a resume and any other documents they would like to share with their interviewers.

For more information regarding the SISD Support Personnel Job Fair, contact the Department of Human Resources at 937-0213.

