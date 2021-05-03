SISD cooperating with TEA investigation, district says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Independent School District officials say they are cooperating with the Texas Education Agency in an investigation that may be over student transcripts.

The school district responded to questions about the investigation through a statement on Monday afternoon. SISD claims an internal audit system for academic services initiated by Superintendent José Espinoza identified inconsistencies in 29 student transcripts two years ago.

The audit found 22 of the students should not have graduated in 2019 due to loss of credits from absences. District officials say the findings self-reported the findings to the TEA.

A corrective action plan was provided promptly after.

“To be clear, this audit was not conducted due to allegations of wrongdoing, but instead was conducted due to SISD superintendent’s vision of high standards of accountability in order to continue to provide a world-class education for our students,” the statement said.

A TEA spokeswoman told KTSM 9 News there is an open Special Accreditation Investigation into the school district. The agency did not disclose what they are investigating and when they began reviewing the school district.

A Special Accreditation Investigation is allowed by the state “to use a variety of investigative approaches to gather evidence related to alleged wrongdoing including but not limited to potential violations of state or federal law, rules and regulations, policies and procedures and other abuses that may negatively impact a school district or charter school.”

