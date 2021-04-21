SISD board trustee resigns from position

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Paul Garcia a district-at-large trustee in the Socorro Independent School District says he is resigning from his position.

Garcia announced his resignation on Facebook saying he was leaving the school board “for personal reasons.” He wished the best for the school district in his announcement.

“Please know that I did my very best to be a servant leader that was easily accessible to everyone and that fought even the smallest battles,” he said. “I will never forget the wonderful people that I met along the way.”

KTSM 9 News has reached out to Garcia and the school district for comment. It is unclear when the district will call an election to replace Garcia whose term was set to expire in 2023.

He was formerly a special education instructional aide for Mountain View High School. He’s also authored children’s books.

Currently, there are four district positions up for election in May.