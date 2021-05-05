SISD board appoints Michael Najera to serve unfinished term on school board

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District trustees appointed Michael Najera to fulfill an unfinished term on the school board.

Najera was appointed recently to replace Paul Garcia who resigned from his position last month.

He served on the school board between May 2009 and May 2019. He lost his seat during the general election in 2019.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to SISD for comment.

The appointment was made a day before SISD trustees were scheduled to discuss superintendent Jose Espinoza’s contract. It is unclear what they will discuss based off information on the district’s agenda.

This story will be updated.