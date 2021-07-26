SISD and city continuing COVID-19 vaccination hubs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District and city of El Paso will continue offering COVID-19 vaccination sites within the district’s area ahead of back-to-school activities.
Between July 27 and July 31, six schools serve as vaccination sites to the community. Vaccines will be for individuals between the ages of 12-years-old and older.
Vaccines are free and registration for vaccines will be onsite.
The following is a schedule of vaccination events:
July 27 and 28 –
- At Col. John O. Ensor Middle School, 13600 Ryderwood Avenue between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
July 29 –
- At John Drugan School, 12451 Pellicano between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- At Desert Wind School, 1100 Colina De Paz between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- At Ernesto Serna School, 11471 Alameda
July 30
- At Billy Sybert School, 11530 Edgemere between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
July 31
- At Americas High School, 12101 Pellicano between 9 a.m. and noon.
