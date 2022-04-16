EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

EPPD tell KTSM that the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Lee Trevino and Bywood Drive. No more information is available by officials at this time.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.