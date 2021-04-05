Silver Alert issued for two Las Cruces seniors last seen Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) for two seniors last seen in Las Cruces on Sunday.

Manuel R. Quintana and Luz E. Quintana were last seen around 3:18 p.m. on Sunday driving away in a vehicle from the 4100 block of San Ysidro Road in Las Cruces.

Manuel is a 77-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes. Luz is a 74-year-old Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Manuel wears glasses and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Luz was last seen wearing a brown sweater with blue jeans.

They are believed to be driving a red 2001 Ford Crown Vic passenger car displaying a New Mexico license plate of 8711FR. Manuel and Luz are possibly traveling from Las Cruces to Mexico and may be in the Palomas, New Mexico, area. They are believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to call DASO at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.