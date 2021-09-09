Silver Alert for 75-year-old Elisabeth M. Rauschenberger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 75-year-old Elisabeth M. Rauschenberg.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 5’3” tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with green eyes, and blondish gray hair. She was last seen around 12:00 p.m., on Sep. 9, leaving 22 Cunningham Road in Hillsboro, NM to pick up a family member, however she did not arrive to her destination.

She is believed to be driving a small silver Honda sedan displaying a yellow New Mexico license plate of 159WMS. She may possibly be traveling on State Road 152 or Interstate 25. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing and is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (575) 894-7111 or dial 9-1-1.

