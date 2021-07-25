Silver Alert: El Paso police looking for 70-year-old

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating a 70-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Police say Mark Weinstein went missing around 12:30 p.m. from an assisted living center and has not returned. He uses a walker for mobility, takes daily medication and suffers from dementia.

Weinstein stands at 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, is bald but has grey hair on the side of his head, hazel eyes and a mustache.

Police ask the public to call if he is located. Dial 915-832-4400 and for immediate response, if needed, call 9-1-1.

