Silver Alert: 82-year-old man missing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says an 82-year-old man is missing and the public is urged to reach out about his whereabouts.

Arturo Trillo, of the 7300 block of Wisteria, was last seen on Wednesday night around 10 p.m. He has a serious health condition and stands at 5-foot 3-inches, according to police.

Trillo also has grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black and white checkered pajamas.

The public is urged to call 9-1-1 with information about Trillo’s whereabouts if he is found.