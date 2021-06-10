Silver Alert: 50-year-old man believed to be in danger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Police Department asks the public locating a 50-year-old man believed to be in danger if not found.

Sergio Chacon, a Caucasian male, was last seen Thursday morning and cannot be found. The Anthony Police Department is asking for help locating him.

He was last seen walking away from 460 Ramsey Steet in Anthony. The 50-year-old is 5’11” tall and 300 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Police say he was wearing a white shirt with gray stripes, blue shorts, brown slippers and carrying a white bag when he went missing. He has a tattoo of a woman and a scar on his shoulder.

