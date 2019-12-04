Silva’s Super Market closing its doors in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After more than 100 years of operating in El Paso and Juarez, the Silva Family will close the doors to Silva’s Super Market at the end of this year.

The business was started by Jose Felix Silva in 1918. It started as El Faro but the name was changed to Silva’s Market in 1925, according to a news release from the grocery.

Joe Angel Silva, Sr., Jose Felix’s son, opened his own store in 1946 and then in 1953 the father and son duo combined the two stores to create Silva’s Super Market, the grocery release said.

“Thousands of customers and hundreds of employees, from El Paso and Juarez have supported Silva’s Super Market over the years,” the release said. “Many multiple generations of customers have shopped at the store. Many of Silva’s current employees have been with the store for more than 30 years.”

Aside from being a grocery staple in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio, Silva’s also supported the area’s programs, schools and other neighborhood organizations.

“Our customers have been very good to us and we have tried to be good to our neighbors in return,” said Martin Silva in the release. “We cannot thank them enough. Also, we couldn’t have done it without our many employees currently working and those that have worked with us over the years. It’s time for my family to retire from the grocery business.”