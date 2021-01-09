Short lines at El Paso COVID test sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Saturday few cars could be seen lining up at the COVID-19 test site located at UTEP.

“Were still inviting the community to come and get tested particularly those that gather or those that travel you need to come and get tested so we can get the full effect of the holidays into the pandemic here in our community,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza the City and County Health Authority.

On Saturday El Pasoans Patricia and Danny Castillo went to get tested saying they were shocked by how short the line was.

“The line was almost non-existent,” said Danny Castillo.

The Castillos tell KTSM 9 News they came to get tested after coming in contact with someone who tested positive.

“We actually went on a flight and somebody that we were around tested positive, so we just want to be sure,” said Patricia Castillo.

Adding that they were concerned about flying and were cautious, but say the flight was full and others weren’t as cautious.

“The attitude of some people, they didn’t wear their mask properly and it was just kind of disconcerting,” said Danny Castillo.

Another El Pasoan who stopped by to get tested with her family says this was her second time being tested and the line was much shorter than before.

“The first time I came here too and it was like an hour wait and now it’s been a lot shorter,” said Alma Marquez who got tested on Saturday. “There was hardly any cars like maybe three cars on one line and one on the other.

Marquez went to get tested with both her mother and sister on Saturday.

“My sister has symptoms and stuff and we’ve been around each other so we wanted to get tested and make sure,” said Alma Marquez.

Jairo Baca another El Pasoan came to get tested with his family because his two young sons are showing COVID-19 symptoms. However, Baca tells KTSM 9 News his family didn’t gather with family over the holidays.

Baca says this is the first time his family has gone together to get tested and he was expecting to wait in line much longer.

“I see a lot of long lines usually when I pass by these sites, but I’m not sure why, I wonder, I don’t know why there’s not people getting tested, it’s weird,” said Baca.

On Saturday 808 COVID-19 cases were reported in El Paso. This week El Paso has seen more than one-thousand more positive cases compared to the week before. El Paso Health Officials expecting that number to continue rising in the next week.

“We needed to keep a close eye on the number of cases we’re going to see after the holiday. Right now we’re seeing a slight uptick in the positive cases,” said Ocaranza.