Police say celebrity caused rush at Cielo Vista Mall, no shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shoppers at Cielo Vista Mall tell KTSM 9 News they are being told to evacuate the shopping area. The public is urged to stay away from the area.

Police say no shots were fired but are clearing the mall as a precaution. Law enforcement says a celebrity was at the mall and caused a rush of persons.

Patrol and a SWAT team are at the shopping area, police added.

“Rumors spread of shots fired,” police tweeted. “If there are injuries only due to mad rush.”

This story will be updated.

