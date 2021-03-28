UPDATE: Man shatters window with handgun before shooting someone at Central El Paso laundromat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police say a 53-year-old was disarmed and held after a shooting happened Sunday evening in Central El Paso.

Police responded to the shooting on the 4000 block of Monroe where they found James Kevin Crist, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses held down William Wallace Franklin while waiting for assistance from law enforcement outside of a laundromat.

An affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News says Franklin approached Crist’s wife while she was washing clothes and made comments that made her feel uncomfortable. He also stared at her daughter who was waiting in a vehicle outside the laundromat, the document states.

Crist drove to the laundromat after his wife called. Shortly after, he and Franklin began exchanging words.

After, the couple waited for their laundry to finish and began walking outside.

Franklin allegedly threw his hands up in the air wanting to fight Crist, the document says. They began to fight and Franklin fell to the ground.

They both walked outside to their vehicles shortly after.

But as Crist began leaving the laundromat he heard the rear window of his vehicle shatter. Franklin had allegedly struck the glass and dropped the gun underneath the vehicle. He began to reach for it when Crist pulled him away.

Franklin then allegedly shot Crist in the leg and witnesses pushed the gun away and held Franklin until the police arrived.

Crist was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Franklin was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.