EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where a caller impersonates a Sheriff’s employee on the phone and tries to defraud them of some money.

The scammer/offender identifies themselves as Commander Robert Rojas, Badge 7612, and claims the individual/victim has ignored a jury summons, unpaid tickets, warrants or court summons.

The victim is then told to make a payment to resolve the matter.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that they will never be contacted by phone requesting payment for missed jury duty summons, unpaid tickets or outstanding criminal warrants.

In addition, people are encouraged not to give out personal or financial information over the phone.

The public can call the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit to see if they have an outstanding warrant; the number is (915) 546-2214. For matters related to jury duty, you can call (915) 546-8102.

If anyone has been a victim of these scams, please contact the proper authorities. El Paso Police Department non-emergency number is (915) 832-4400 and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is (915) 832-4408.