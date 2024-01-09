EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a known “repeat” offender who has been arrested more than two dozen times in several other cases.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it helped the El Paso Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force apprehend 37-year-old Armando Bejarano on Jan. 4 after he allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says it considers Bejarano the primary suspect in several other cases.

On Dec. 3, deputies were dispatched to a business in El Paso County’s Horizon area. Upon arrival, deputies learned an unidentified male had broken into the business, stole four vehicles, and destroyed property belonging to the business owner.

In the early hours of Dec. 4, deputies found a woman operating one of the stolen vehicles. The woman was arrested during the investigation, and the additional stolen vehicles were located, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Information learned during the investigation led deputies to believe Bejarano was involved in the theft of the four vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office described Bejarano as a “known thief in the area.”

Detectives then identified Bejarano as the primary suspect responsible for breaking into the business and stealing the four vehicles from the business owner, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Jan. 5, Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained three separate warrants linking Bejarano to multiple incidents in the Montana Patrol Station’s area of responsibility. The total bond for the three warrants was listed at $250,000.

Earlier, the Sheriff’s Office said Bejarano had been arrested 27 times previous times after he was arrested on four outstanding warrants back in December.