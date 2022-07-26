EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on July 22nd, 2022, at around 1:45 pm., to an irrigation canal near the 14100 block of Riverside Rd. in San Elizario in reference to a body that had been discovered by employees of the El Paso County Water Improvement District.

The victim was identified as a 42-year-old man, but the Sheriff’s Office is working on next of kin notification with the Mexican Consulate.

The victim was a migrant crossing into the United States.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.

