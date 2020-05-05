Sheriff’s Office investigating two separate motorcycle accidents, reminding motorists to look twice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigations Unit has responded to two separate motorcycle-related crashes within a week span of 5 days in late April and is reminding the public during the month of May to watch out for motorcycles.

During the month of May, the Sheriff’s Office asks motorists to pay special attention to their surroundings and to look twice for motorcycles, especially at intersections, where collisions commonly occur.

Looking twice can help prevent crashes, including those that cause serious injuries or death.

According to a release, on April 25th, at approximately 10:00 pm El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 12900 block of Montana Ave. in reference to a hit and run motor vehicle crash involving serious bodily injuries.

Deputies arrived and observed that the 35-year-old driver of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle had sustained life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to a local hospital.

The investigation revealed that the Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling eastbound at the 12900 of Montana Ave. as a Ford Mustang approached from behind. The Ford Mustang collided with the motorcycle at a high rate of speed and fled the scene.

The suspected driver was identified as 24-year-old Cody Dale Caudill. Caudill was booked into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility and is being held under a $50,000.00 bond, according to the release.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigations Unit is still actively investigating the incident, said the release.

According to the release, on April 30th at about 1730 Hours Special Traffic Investigators were dispatched to the 12900 block of Petuna Dr. in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious bodily injuries.

The investigation showed that the driver of white Suzuki Motorcycle was traveling westbound near the 12900 block of Petunia Dr. when it collided with a white Honda Civic that was turning left.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 25 years of Omar Robles, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries he sustained as a result of the crash.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigations Unit is still actively investigating the incident, said the release.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind motorcycle operators that since a motorcycle does not offer the same protection as a passenger vehicle wearing a helmet and protective gear should be considered.

All riders under the age of 21 are required to wear a helmet when operating a motorcycle. Riders over 21 may ride without a helmet only if they have completed a safety course or are covered by an applicable insurance plan.