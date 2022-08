EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in far East El Paso Sunday afternoon.

The body was found near Santa Fe Trail and House Creek Lane in Montana Vista.

The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the cause of death.

