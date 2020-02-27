Sheriff’s investigating burglary in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Feb. 19, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested 2 males for Burglary of Business on the 7200 block of La Junta. However, sheriffs are still trying two locate two more suspects and are asking for the publics’ help.

30-year-old Alberto Ju Rangel, and 37-year-old Roberto Hernandez confessed to burglarizing the business and were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

As a result of the investigation, sheriff’s are still trying to locate Jacob Ayala Flores, 20, and Angel Jesus De La Torre,38.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the two individuals, please contact the Sheriff’s Office detectives at the Northwest Patrol Station by calling 915-886-2724 or 9-1-1.

