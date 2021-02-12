Share the love: Local bakery creates giant heart-shaped pan dulces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Poblana Bakery is making giant heart-shaped pan dulces to bring some sweetness to El Paso for Valentine’s Day.

Jonas Trejo, owner of Poblana Bakery, said “it’s better to show love with a heart and if it’s a delicious donut you can enjoy it more.”

The big traditional donuts, as Trejo calls them, come in all shapes and flavors, but for Valentine’s Day, heart-shaped are evidently more popular.

“We are always innovative with our bread. Our hope is to create new things more and more and more,” explained Trejo saying they like experimenting with new flavors, sizes and shapes, which makes them a unique place.

Trejo says their pan dulces can be made into cakes with different fillings and toppings such as cereal, cookies and ice-cream.

“Even though we’re living through a pandemic ,with our hearts we can still enjoy ourselves, be happy and influence someone else,” said Trejo to encourage El Pasoans to celebrate their loved ones and shop local.

You can get your pan dulce at the location on 603 Giles Road or order ahead to customize it.