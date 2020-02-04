Sex offender wanted by the El Paso County Sherriff’s office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in locating Marcus Lee Torres.

Torres was released from Baten ISF in Pampa, Texas on Jan. 30, 2020, and was traveling to El Paso, according to a release.

Sheriffs say Torres was required to notify the TDCJ Parole, and report to the Halfway House on the 1700 block of Horizon Blvd.

A parol violation warrant was issued, as Torres failed to report himself and never showed up to the Halfway House.

According to the release, Torres cut off his ankle monitor and his last known location was at 4725 San Born in Amarillo, Texas.

Torres is currently on parole for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault out of the State of Texas, the victims being a 7 and 9-year-old male.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marcus Lee Torres, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.