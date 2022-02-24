EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sex offender Roberto Hugo Alvarez is delinquent for his 90-day verification, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

EPCSO officials say Alvarez failed to report to the EPSO/SORT Unit within the specified time, and is now wanted for Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/90 Days.

According to officials he also violated his conditions of Probation, therefore the El Paso County Community Supervision and Corrections Department issued a Motion to Revoke warrant out of the 41st District Court.

Alvarez is a registered sex offender following a conviction of two counts of Indecency with a Child/Contact; the victim was a 15-year old female at the time of the offense.

