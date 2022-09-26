EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez highlighting smuggling arrests and stash houses found amid increasing migrant encounters.

In a tweet, Chavez cited five human smugglers were arrested, two stash houses were discovered, and 31 smuggled migrants were found just over the weekend.

She mentions the El Paso sector is currently seeing more than 1,500 migrant encounters daily.

#ElPaso Sector #BorderPatrol #Agents remain focused throughout the entire sector region. While managing a Venezuelan migrant influx, USBP Agents also foiled 3 smuggling schemes, 2 stash houses, made 7 significant arrests, and intercepted 31 smuggled migrants. Phenomenal Work! pic.twitter.com/6r7RgwJ2lQ — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) September 26, 2022

