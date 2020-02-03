Several Las Cruces middle school students found in possession of Marijuana

FILE – This Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow. Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Several students from Sierra Middle School, in Las Cruces, were found in possession of small amounts of Marijuana on Friday.

According to a release, the incident started around 9:30 A.M. when the Las Cruces police learned that a 13-year-old student allegedly stole marijuana from her grandmother, who has a medical cannabis card.

Police say the girl took the stolen marijuana to Sierra Middle School and distributed approximately 5- gram bagged portions to at least three other students.

The school was placed on a temporary shelter-in-place due to the investigation. Police and school administrators were able to identify the three students, two 13-year-olds and one 14, who were in possession of marijuana obtained from their classmate.

The 13-year-old student who distributed the cannabis was charged with three fourth-degree felony counts of distribution of marijuana, police said.

The three students she distributed to were each charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana.

According to police records, the day before on Thursday, a 13-year-old boy at the same school was found to be in possession of one 5-gram bag of marijuana.

Police now believe he may have received the cannabis from the same source. The boy was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Las Cruces police will not publicly identify the students due to their age.