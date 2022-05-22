EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – City Council is holding a Work Session meeting on Monday, May 23, where they will act on several items of note.

First on the agenda is discussion and action on whether to enact an emergency declaration for El Paso due to the ongoing migration towards the border.

City Council could enact an old emergency ordinance that would deem El Paso a disaster declaration, then start a process towards securing funding from a state and federal level.

One other item on the agenda is discussion and action on whether to override Mayor Oscar Leeser’s veto of the extension of City Manager, Tommy Gonzalez’s contract, which the mayor carried out on Wednesday, May 18. City Council voted to extend Gonzalez’s contract on May 16, 2022 by a vote of 5-3.

City Council will also hear from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Cross-Functional Team.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers at 9:05 a.m. Members of the public may view the meeting here or here.

