GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) - El Paso's Aaron Jones is becoming no stranger to Green Bay Packers fans sitting in the first couple rows in both end zones at Lambeau Field. Jones scored two touchdowns in the Packers' 27-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, executing two 'Lambeau Leaps' in the process.

Jones did not find much running room against the Broncos, but he clearly made the most of his red zone carries. The Burges High School product finished with 10 carries for 19 yards and the two touchdowns.