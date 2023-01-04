EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a motorcycle that happened at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road and Gateway East near Eastlake Blvd.

The crash, which was first reported around 4:40 a.m., resulted in the closure of exit 35 near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd., slowing down traffic headed eastbound.

The surrounding area is expected to remain closed until around 11 a.m. today, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say at least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators (STI) were called to the scene to try to determine the cause of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office also states that investigators believe the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in this incident.

KTSM 9 News will continue to monitor this story for updates throughout the day.