EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities have confirmed at least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after a rollover crash in west El Paso.

A Texas DPS spokesperson told KTSM that troopers were pursuing the vehicle but the pursuit was terminated prior to the accident.

The crash happened near the intersection of Mesa St. and Resler Dr. at approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The incident resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes near that intersection in addition to two turning lanes at Pitt St., according to TXDOT.

DPS is expected to release a statement about the incident later this morning and KTSM will be providing updates on-air and online throughout the day.