LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Dona Ana County Sherriff’s Office (DASO) Deputies say that a man is dead after a sequence of events that ended in him shooting at deputies, in which DASO returned fire. The man died but deputies have limited information as of now on what exactly happened.

It happened in Chaparral, NM at the 100 block of Iron Horse. An investigation has begun and a press conference will happen on Tuesday, July, 5, at 2 p.m. at 845 N. Motel Boulevard.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, DASO Deputies went to a home in Chaparral in the 100 block of Iron Horse regarding a loud noise and shots being fired. The suspect’s neighbor made the complaint. Deputies did determine that the male subject did commit negligence when discharging his weapon. The neighbor (caller) declined to pursue any charges.

At around 5 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the same area by the same caller regarding the same male subject, this time he was ramming his neighbor’s vehicle with his own vehicle. Two DASO deputies arrived minutes later and began searching vacant land in the area for the alleged suspect.

DASO received assistance from Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Anthony Police Department for this search.

Deputies said at 5:38 a.m., the suspect began firing his weapon, and this continued until 6:10 a.m., when the suspect fired at DASO, who returned fire. All further shooting ceased, according to DASO. When the area was determined safe to approach, the male suspect was found dead on his property, according to DASO.

DASO says the investigation commenced immediately thereon and a press conference will be had on Tuesday July 5 at 2 p.m. at 845 N. Motel Boulevard.

